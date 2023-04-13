Veteran actor Amol Palekar made a name for himself in the industry by featuring in films like Gol Maal and Chhoti Si Baat. He was adored for his next–to–door boy image in the industry. The actor recently sat down for a candid chit-chat and said the South Indian film was far more professional than Bollywood, even in the 70s. The actor recalled how south superstar Rajinikanth used to show way before he was required on the set and would indulge in a heartwarming gesture that was quite inspiring for everyone. Scroll below to find out the details!

Showing up late in Bollywood has been linked several times to stardom. However, many bigwigs in the industry are quite particular about time. Recently, veteran actor Amol Palekar revealed how he was touched by Rajinikanth’s sweet gesture and three actors in B- town who were always on time.

Talking to Rajshri Unplugged, Amol Palekar recalled he was once shooting in the same studio as Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. The actor noticed that while Big B would always arrive on time, Rajinikanth would arrive even earlier. The actor said, “Amitabh always used to be on time, and Rajinikanth would arrive even earlier, ready with makeup. He would come and sit there with spot boys, light boys. He would sit with them on the bench and talk with them, have tea with them. And at the given time, if the shift is at 9, he would go up to the director at 9 and say, yes sir, I am ready.”

During the same conversation, Amol Palekar also revealed that showing up late in the industry was often linked to stardom in the industry, however, he always found it unprofessional. The actor was also named one of the three most punctual actors in Bollywood. He named Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, and himself.

However, the actor also added that the culture of the Hindi film industry has drastically changed, and the younger actors are much more prepared.

