Social media does not spare anyone and this time it decided to brutally troll none other than Superstar Rekha. The actress was spotted in a casual outfit, leaving designer Manish Malhotra’s home last night. But as she made an exit she was captured by the paps. Umraao Jaan actress even had a small chat with them where she asked them to go to sleep.

However, as soon as the video went viral on social media, trolls had a field day attacking the actress. Right from age shaming from slut shaming to being called a home breaker yet again, trolls decided to stoop to the lowest they could. The actress was wearing an oversized Kaftaan with headgear.

The video went viral on Instagram. In a bizarre statement, a user wrote, “Actually rekha is cancer patients she don’t have hairs bcoz of chemotherapy she wear some wig”. While others, felt that she covers her body due to botox. Another user commented, “Many a times I have seen her in full sleeves always, bottle neck clothes, only jer face can be seen, she never shows her skin, may be botox is doing only on face.”

Targetting Rekha for her alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan a user wrote, “Jawani kut kut k bhari hai, burapa aane ka naam hie nai le raha, madam ji ka skin jawab de Gaya makeup jhuriyaan chipa nai pa rahi lekin inkeay andar ka bachpana khatam nai ho raha . Car mein bachhon k tara daur k baith rahi hain. Be graceful what is she trying to portray she is best dressed old lady. Thank god Amitabh Bachchan was spared he got what he deserved best”

Some users found the video funny enough as the actress wore goggles at night and was seen running like a child. Someone commented, “Why in earth is she wearing goggles in the night and could someone explain why is she running wearing dark glasses beats me totally”. Replying to this someone wrote, “Rekha ji ko laga kisi ko pata nhi lgega phen leti hu.”

There were very few who appreciated the actress for her charm and innocence. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous…this look suit only on Rekha ji…” Another fan compared her outfit to the costumes of her iconic film Khoon Bhari Maang and wrote, “Khoon bhari maang ki Rekha ji yaad aagai.. evergreen living legend.”

