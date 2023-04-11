Evers, since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the red carpet of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s launch sans husband Abhishek Bachchan, reports of trouble in paradise, began to make headlines. Soon after her photos with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan made it to the web, concerned netizens took to the comments section to ask if everything is okay between the two. However, a new video recently surfaced online has once again left in disbelief.

The video in question sees Aish, along with AB and daughter Aaradhya at one of the Kabaddi matches of Abhishek’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sikander Kher and Navya Naveli Nanda accompanied the Bachchan family. However, since the video began making the rounds on social media, netizens feel that the PS 1 actress rolled her eyes at her husband after their argument. Scroll down for details.

The video, which has taken the web by storm, sees Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calling Abhishek Bachchan, then both are seen having an argument in front of their daughter Aaradhya. However, soon after it ends, Aish gets caught rolling her eyes at him, and when Navya Naveli Nanda tries to intervene, it looks like she snapped at her, leaving Navya speechless.

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens comments on the same. A Reddit user wrote, “Awkward moment for Sikander and Pooja. Navya also rolled her eyes,” while another said, “Sikander be like ‘mujhe nikaalo yaha se’”

A third user wrote, “Another problematic parent – child equation like neetu & RK.

While fourth one said, “The way she was clinging to her mom either to comfort her mom or to hide herself from the ongoing argument was very similar to child who has anxiety due to domestic issues. I feel she was hugging her mom to comfort her, to calm her down. This happens when child feels that she/he needs to protect her parent. It’s heartbreaking.”

A fifth one said, “i don’t think she is snapping at navya. more of complaining about abhishek loudly to navya.”

A sixth netizen also wrote, “I don’t get this family. Pata nahi kaun kaisa hai in reality.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Aish Abhi’s video? Do let us know!

