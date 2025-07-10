Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and others, is performing brilliantly and turning out to be a juggernaut at the worldwide box office. Even before completing its 9-day extended opening week, the film has almost earned $350 million, with a similar contribution coming from domestic and overseas markets. Also, it will soon be making 100% returns against its huge production cost. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoys favorable feedback from the audience

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the Hollywood action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, when it comes to the feedback from the ticket-buying audience, it’s mostly on the favorable side. This has helped the film generate big numbers and maintain a firm grip at ticket windows even after the opening weekend ended.

How much did Jurassic World Rebirth earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

As per Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Rebirth has amassed $174.57 million in North America (US and Canada) in 7 days. Even in the overseas market, the film is enjoying solid run and so far, it has earned $174.79 million. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge $349.36 million.

Box office summary:

Domestic collection – $174.57 million

Overseas collection – $174.79 million

Worldwide collection – $349.36 million

Makes over 90% returns in just 7 days!

Jurassic World Rebirth was reportedly made on a budget of $180 million. Against this budget, it has made $349.36 million globally, thus making $169.36 million or 94.08% returns. So, it’s on its way to becoming a huge box office success.

Going by the thumb rule for Hollywood releases, the Scarlett Johansson starrer must earn more than double its production cost to break even globally. So, it still has to cover a good enough distance to emerge as a clean hit at the worldwide box office.

More about the film

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2. It serves as the 7th installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the 4th installment in the Jurassic World movie series. Also, it’s a standalone sequel to Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 6: It’s Already Anurag Basu’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News