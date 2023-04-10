Bollywood’s one of the top tier filmmakers, Karan Johar, often leads the headlines for all the reasons possible -sometimes for his projects and sometimes for all the controversies that he attracts towards himself. From bearing the nepotism flag to taking indirect digs at other actors – KJo is the other name of controversy. His chat show, Koffee With Karan, is also quite famous for that. Once, he had roasted Ranveer Singh in the name of Deepika Padukone. Here’s how the audience reacted then, and here’s how the netizens are reacting now!

Karan is currently on the news as one of his old interviews where he talked about murdering Anushka Sharma’s career is resurfacing on the internet once again. Today also brought you a throwback video where he slammed Ranveer in front of a whole audience.

Karan Johar had appeared in AIB’s roasting show and had roasted Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor by taking back-to-back sarcastic digs. Now, one of the fan pages’ planetdeepika’ shared an excerpt of his speech on Instagram, where KJo can be heard saying, “I’m not saying that Ranveer Singh does shit films but truly the last good thing he was in was Deepika Padukone.”

Karan Johar’s statement had left the whole audience cracking up, and Deepika could be seen in the audience laughing out loud. Check out the video here:

Now, as the video is going viral on social media handles, netizens are reacting to the same. One of them commented, “Imagine Jaya Bachchan in the audience 💀”

Another one wrote, “Karan has no filter bro.”

The third one penned, “Gonna call Will Smith 💀”

One of the comments can be read, “Why’s he always so keen on knowing who’s in who’s pants? Like we know you got nobody so then just mind your own business.”

Well, that’s Karan Johar for you. What are your thoughts about his statement about Ranveer Singh? Let us know!

