After much awaiting, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer is finally out. The film was one of the much-awaited ones this year, as it will hit the theatres on Eid 2023. Salman Khan appeared in the trailer launch of the film and showcased his washboard abs shutting down trolls. Scroll down to know more.

The star spoke candidly about the movie and praised it at the trailer launch. He also discussed how he developed his toned physique for the movie, making fun of the endeavour and showing off his ripped physique.

Salman Khan received compliments on his washboard abs when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was unveiled. In the movie’s trailer, during the finale scene, the actor displays his wonderfully toned muscles. The audience has witnessed Salman Khan shirtless, as in all of his movies. Salman Khan joked as the host praised him for his effort.

If this wasn’t enough, the actor also stripped his shirt, showcasing his ripped physique. As he unbuttoned his shirt, Dabangg Khan said “tumko lagta hai VFX,” leaving fans in the hall screaming in excitement. He also recalled how it was necessary before the shoot of the climax ‘body banana ke liye’.

Take a look at the video below:

Salman Khan also called Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a typical Hindustani film with action, romance and drama and hoped that the audience would want to see it more than once.

Farhad Samji is the director of the movie. Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggibati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar all had significant parts in the movie in addition to Salman Khan. It will be released in theatres on April 21 in time for Eid.

