For some time, Shehnaaz Gill has been attending all the prestigious events and award shows across Bollywood. The diva, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, became an overnight interest sensation for all the obvious reasons. Sana, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina, enjoys a massive fan following who make her photos or videos go viral on social media in no time. Last night, the actress put her best fashion foot forward as she turned up the heat at a recent award show.

Currently, the actress is in the news for her Bollywood debut film alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress will share the screen space with Bhaijaan and other actors like Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others. Recently, a film’s song was dropped online, but Sana’s fans couldn’t take their eyes off her sizzling South Indian look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last evening, Shehnaaz Gill looked like a spicy red ‘mirchi’ as she opted for an all-red dress. The Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen wearing a s*xy and sizzling red short dress with a red blazer. Sana raised the temperature as she kept the blazer over her shoulders, exuding the boss lady vibes. With her short wavy hair down, she rounded off her look with metallic pumps, dramatic eyes, and nude make-up.

Soon after her clip surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but start sweating seeing her raise the hotness level. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Declare her as the national crush rn…. Just wowww baby red and yellow is so you’re colour dress up more in these colours please.” While another said, “Ye punjabi ldki achi lg rahi h mumbai walio se to.” Check out her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A third user wrote, “Log award le k bhi chale gaye aur hamari shehnaaz abhi aa rahi hai par koi naa, dekhne ko toh mili na hame.”

A fourth one said, “The way she carries herself is all that makes the difference love you.”

A fifth netizen said, “So hot shehnaaz ur one of the best look…loved it keep shining india ki naaz.”

“She is becoming hot n confident day by day,” claimed another netizen.

Apart from her appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she will also be seen in John Abraham-led 100%, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Is Sunil Grover Finally Returning After 4 Long Years Of Alleged Feud? Comedian Breaks Silence & Says “…Ya Toh Pujhwalo Phir Aap…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News