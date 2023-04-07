Sunil Grover is one of the biggest names in the television industry and is now making her name in Bollywood and the web genre. He’s currently promoting his new show titled ‘United Kachhe’, and while doing the same, the comedian spoke about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in his recent interview and said he doesn’t mind working with Kapil again. That’s undoubtedly good news for all their fans out there who wanted the two to collab as soon as possible. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those of you who don’t know, Sunil and Kapil were a part of the same show back in the day, and Grover rose to fame with his character portrayal of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi in that same show. Later, due to a tiff between the two actors, Sunil left Kapil’s comedy show and never returned after several requests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil Grover opened up on the possibility of working with old friend Kapil Sharma. Yes, it looks like he has read the requests of fans worldwide and doesn’t mind returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. Find out more below.

Sunil Grover said, “Abhi to aisa koi…ya to pujhwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now.”

So, Grover didn’t say no to it. That’s definitely good news for all the fans out there. We hope that this reunion happens as soon as possible!

What are your thoughts on Sunil Grover’s interest in working with Kapil Sharma again? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Is Delhi Metro Girl Rhythm Chanana Copying Uorfi Javed’s Bizzare Yet Bold Fashion? Breaks Her Silence By Saying “…Uorfi Ko Dekhne Ke Liye Instagram Download Kiya Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News