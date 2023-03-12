Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming film Zwigato, and his fans cannot be happier. While his fans are used to seeing him as a comedian, this time around, they will see him in a serious avatar of a food delivery rider as he struggles to make ends meet for his family after he loses his job as a factory floor manager.

With just days left until the film hits theatres – it’s scheduled to release on March 17, 2023, the comedian is busy promoting it at different events. While at one such event, the comedian was asked about big-budget Bollywood films performing poorly at the box office. Read on to know his response.

While at a recent event to promote his upcoming film, Kapil Sharma was asked about the box office failures of several films over the last couple of years. As reported by ETimes, the comedian-actor answered the question by stating that despite it all, ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan got a great response.’ He added that the South film Kantara even worked wonderfully at the ticket windows despite few promotions.

Agreeing with Akshay Kumar’s past statements about films failing at the box office, Kapil Sharma said that reason behind the failures is ‘our fault only, we can’t put it on anyone.’ He further stated that one should find the reason behind people not liking their work.

Talking about Zwigato, the film Shahana Goswami as Pratima, Kapil Sharma’s Manas’ wife, as well as Gul Panag, Sayani Gupta Swanand Kirkire. The film follows Kapil’s character’s troubles as he grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Directed by Nandita Das, the film had its debut premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It has also been screened at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival as well as the International Film Festival of Kerala.

