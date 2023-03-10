Akshay Kumar is currently on his Atlanta tour, where he’s accompanied by Bollywood beauties Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa. The internet is flooded with photos, and inside videos of the actors showing off their moves at the event, the latest video of them has made netizens cringe. During their recent performance in Dallas, Akshay Kumar grooved to Oo Antava with Nora Fatehi, and the video is doing the rounds of social media for some wrong reasons.

The song, which is picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The song enjoys a massive fan following in every language. But looks like Akshay and Nora grooving to the same hasn’t gone down well with the fans. Scroll down to read in detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a short video that has surfaced on the web, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a printed shirt which he has paired with black cargo pants. On the other hand, Nora Fatehi opted for an orange deep-neck blouse which she paired with a matching skirt with a slit in the middle. Both are seen wearing a garland of yellow flowers. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens expressed their disappointment and accused them of running the song. Watch the video shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Akshay kumar ko to bas paisa kamane se matlab hai .. film chale na chale usko paisa mil raha hai na na bas..” while another said, “Successfully ruined the music video.”

A third user wrote, “Akshay Kumar pgl ho gye h…kya cheap hrkate strt krdi h inhone…ekdm young bnne ki kosis kr rhe itne age me…”

A fourth user wrote, “Akki bhai yeh sab kare Bina bhi toh Ghar chal sakta hain..kya zarurat pad gai?”

A fifth user said, “Ye buddha pagal ho gya h @akshaykumar dimaag kharab ho gya h kya budhape me jo bachhi kuci izzat hai sab luta do uncle ye sab krke me akshay kumar ka fan tha lekin ye dekh kr ab nhi hu sorry kitna accha samjhta tha isko ki ye sanskaari h chiiiii”

Well, these were just a few comments. Another set of netizens even called their performance ‘wahiyat dance’ and a ‘kind of people trying to do cheap stunts.”

What are your thoughts about Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi’s Oo Antava dance video? Do let us know.

For more such interesting gossips and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oscars 2023: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Dishes Out ‘Pari Hoon Mein’ Vibes As She Exudes Angelic Beauty In A White Semi-Sheer Co-Ord Set!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News