Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest and most popular actresses in the South as well as in Bollywood. Apart from her work in movies and web series, Samantha is also known for her fitness and witty humour. While she has impressed millions of fans with her on-screen presence, the actress’ popularity has helped her increase her fees for promotional posts on Instagram and she is now making crores every month with them.

Samantha grabs headlines every now and then for her personal life. While the actress’ divorce from Naga Chaitanya was one of the most discussed splits in 2021, her health issues in 2022 became a reason for her to stay in the headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been working in Telugu cinema since 2010 and has established herself as a leading lady. She made her Hindi debut with the 2021 web show The Family Man 2, which also marked her first web series. The same year, Sam left everyone in awe of her dance moves with the track Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Following her success, Samantha has now increased her fees for promotional posts on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a massive following of over 24 million on Instagram. According to a report by Siasat Daily, Samantha is currently making over Rs 3 crores per month via Instagram. Being a fitness enthusiast, Sam usually endorses brands that are related to health and also the ones close to fashion. She is associated with brands like Myntra, Munch, Mamearth, PhonePe and more. The actress has increased her fees from Rs 8 to 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs per post.

On her work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Shakuntalam. She will also star in Raj & DK’s web show Citadel, which is the Hindi version of Priyanka Chopra’s forthcoming show.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rana Daggubati Breaks Silence On Nepotism Debate In Bollywood vs South: “Entertainment Industry Was Looked Down By The Elite Educated World…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News