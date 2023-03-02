The conversations over nepotism and outsider have been heavily debated in the acting industry be it in any region of Indian cinema. Many actors have commented upon the topic and many have tried to escape to avoid any further controversies in their remarks. Adding to the list, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati recently shared his story of the nepotistic nature of the Telugu film industry.

Being a renowned actor around the country, the Baahubali actor has a massive fan following on the basis of his looks and acting capabilities. The actor has also appeared in Bollywood films like Baby, Dum Maaro Dum, and Ghazi. However, he has a massive fan following in the down south and fans never miss what the actor is up to. Read on to find out more about his recent remarks on nepotism.

Notably, the Telugu film industry is dominated by actors such as Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, and Prabhas, all of whom come from families that have backgrounds in the same field. During a conversation with Film Companion, when asked about the same thing, he shared his side of the story.

While recalling his starting as an actor, Rana said he moved to Chennai, 25 years ago. He explained the struggle of how everyone was trying to make their movies in their houses. “No one wanted to be a part of this. In the early days, people would come and say, ‘Sir my son has failed 10th grade, he is not going to do anything, why don’t you make him an assistant director in your movie,” said the actor.

Rana Daggubati revealed the movie industry was “looked down upon by the elite, educated world” and that was their “world”. The actor added, “Imagine a bunch of families fighting the global giants and still being more and more successful.” While talking about Bollywood movies, he added, “There is also a simple metric, resources are too much in Mumbai but there you don’t have these resources. The resources are built there. It is your own money, loaned money, you mortgage your home, land and make movies. This is why the guts to make big stuff come and that’s what it is. It is extremely exciting.”

