It was an excellent hold for Pathaan on Monday as 0.85 lakhs came in. Friday collections were 1.02 crores so this is the best Monday hold that the film has seen ever since its release. Anything around 0.75 crore would have been quite good too and here the film is seeing almost as much as Friday numbers coming in, which is simply superb.

A lot of this is also happening because of lack of competition and also the fact that the tickets are available for mere Rs. 100 at most properties. As a result the footfalls are quite good and in fact the best that any Bollywood release is seeing currently. The situation will stay the same for one more week as well which will keep adding on the record journey that the Siddharth Anand directed film is enjoying.

The film now stands at 526.58 crores with the Hindi version reading 508.40 crores. Monday hold has ensured that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) record of 511.30 crores would be broken sooner than later and with less than 3 crores left for that, the feat would be accomplished by Friday itself, if not Thursday. In fact the film won’t just come to a standstill after the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar as it too would benefit from the Holi holidays.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

