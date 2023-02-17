Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will also star Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Interestingly, the duo is collaborating for the first time, and fans are looking forward to their refreshing chemistry. The actor recently performed at an event on his film’s song Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and clarified that he is not playing a casanova in the film.

Ranbir, who is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his film recently performed on the film’s song Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai at an event. During a candid chat with the audience, the actor clarified that the song is not his biopic. Well, we got you, Ranbir! Scroll below to read the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are aggressively promoting their upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The songs of the film are already ruling our playlist. Recently, the Brahmastra actor attended an event and performed on his film’s song & revealed that he is not playing a casanova in the film. Ranbir said, “My favourite song is Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Main bayan kar deta hoon, yeh mera kuch biopic wala ganna nhi hai.”

Talking about his character in the film, Ranbir Kapoor said, “My character in the film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems, I am a break-up artist. So, yeh kuch biopic nhi hai. It is not based on my life.”

The actor also made the audience sing Kesariya, which was one of the biggest hits of 2022. For the unversed, Ranbir in the past had made headlines for his failed relationships in the past that’ why the actor just wanted to make things clear.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

Film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is slated to release on March 8, 2022.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Netizens Mock Kangana Ranaut As Anupam Kher Calls Alia Bhatt “Born Actress”, Troll Her With “Mera Toh Itana Life Kharab Ho Gaya” Meme!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News