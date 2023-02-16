Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is well known for films like Raanjhaana, Veere Di Wedding, and Nil Battey Sannata. The actress this evening surprised netizens after she announced the news of her wedding to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad.

For the unversed, Swara and Fahad opted for a court marriage as they submitted papers for the proceedings last month. They will be holding their wedding ceremony in March. Soon after her announcement, pictures of the actress went viral.

Several celebrities and netizens congratulated the couple. However, some netizens decided to dig into some of her old tweets. In one of her tweets, which dates back to February 2 this year, Swara Bhasker jokingly addressed Fahad as ‘bhai (brother)’, ‘miyan (husband)’ and ‘dost (friend)’.

Swara tweeted, “Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother’s confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!”

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे :) @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! 🤣🤣🤓🤓💛💛

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

Some netizens reacted to her sarcastic tweet. A user commented, “Many many congratulations ‘brother’ on your wedding,” while another user wrote “14 din bhi nahi hua. Sala rishta hi badal gaya. Ek pal me halat badal gaye jajbaat badal gaye…..

Superb” A third user questioned, “Bhai se hi shadi krli tumne (Did you just marry your brother)?”

Bhai se hi shadi karli? pic.twitter.com/zN7hX6khjn — ntg (@9_0_9_0_1) February 16, 2023

14 din bhi nahi hua. Sala rishta hi badal gaya. Ek pal me halat badal gaye jajbaat badal gaye…..

Superb — ASHISH KUMAR GUPTA 🕉️ (@ashishkumar8779) February 16, 2023

He took shadi kar lo seriously 🤣…anyways congratulations to both of u — Adnan (@adnan14ali) February 16, 2023

Bhai behen ka pyaar ❤️ — GeneralMiddleClassBoy (@class_general) February 16, 2023

What a lovely journey of love 💕It has taken 14 days to get married with brother 😎🤲 — classic ultra mild (@IntrovertBaalak) February 16, 2023

Bhai bahen ki peaceful Saadi…. Refrigerator gift Kare kya @AmanChopra_ — Aarav Malhotra (@PangaMatLee) February 16, 2023

Announcing the wedding plans, Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful Thank you for holding my hand love,” added Fahad.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan…. New Movie #Bhaijaan 😜 — 🇺🇲 सुखजीत Mahy 🇮🇳 (@SukhjeetUS) February 16, 2023

Swara revealed she met Fahad Ahmed during a rally in 2020 and the rest is history. They went from attending protests together to discussions on Twitter and even adopted a pet cat together. After much speculation about Swara’s mystery man, the actor finally made it public on Thursday.

