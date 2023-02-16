Bollywood and their stars’ relationship scandal never ends. However, even though every actor tries to keep their relationship under wraps, somehow or the other the rumour mills speculate the news. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt had an alleged relationship before the actor finally settled down with the love of his life Kiara Advani. Sid and Alia never accepted nor denied their relationship. Now, in this edited video through Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Munnabhai’ we will get a glimpse of the actor’s relationship journey from past and present. Scroll below to watch the video!

For the unversed, Sid and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer, and the couple served nothing but royalty at their wedding in the Suryagarh Palace. They held their reception party for their industry friend in Mumbai on February 12, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the edited video. As shared by an Instagram profile ‘mighty_edits’, in the video we can see a clip from Student of the Year where Alia is leaving Sidharth Malhotra and then a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding. Later, we can see Kiara Advani is making her way into the video as well Sid’s life.

This whole video gets a Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS reference as it has been set on the song ‘Apun Jaise Tapori’ where the lyrics goes, “sapna tuta hai toh dil kabhi jalta hai haan thoda dard hua parr chalta hai…” Watch this hilariously edited video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mighty edits (@mighty_.edits)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to react to it. One wrote, “Alia – sid ki relationship bahot Highlight hui thi ek time But alia ne sid se break up kr kiya reason – career nhi sahi chal rha tha sid ka but he deserve better ❤️”

Another one pointed out, “Fun fact: Kiara’s real name is Alia.”

One of the netizens praised the editor and wrote, “Edit karne wale ko 21 topo ki salami.”

Well, what are your thoughts about this edited video and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship journey? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Complained About Not Having Food, Sharing A Room With Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan & 15-20 Other People At 1992 Vancouver Concert “Bhuka Maar Diya hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News