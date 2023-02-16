Bipasha Basu at one point in time was one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. The actress is currently busy experiencing motherhood as she welcomed a baby girl named ‘Devi’ last year with husband and actor Karan Singh Grover. While Bips has always been pretty honest with her fans and stayed away from controversies but this one time, her alleged dirty call with politician Amar Singh went viral online and shocked everyone where the two were talking about age in a nasty context. However, later the actress clarified that it wasn’t her and challenged anyone to prove that it’s her in a tweet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Politician Singh passed away in 2020 and happened to be really close friends with the Bachchan family at one point in time. He had good connections in Bollywood and was often spotted chilling with Amitabh Bachchan at parties and gatherings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2006 when Bipasha Basu’s alleged dirty call with politician Amar Singh went viral online. Pinkvilla took to Facebook and shared an audio call between the two where they were discussing age and how it does matter between the two legs.

Listen to the entire conversation below:

However later, when the call went viral, Bipasha Basu took to her Twitter account and slammed the fans as she wrote, “Pls request u all to go n hear d conversation 1st n then if u still think it’s me, I openly challenge anyone to prove it is me!”

Slamming the media coverage, the actress said, “A celeb takes beatings of all kinds but if my dignity is challenged, I am ready to take this issue up in a stronger manner! There is a limit to making up stories at the cost of a celeb! Sensationalising ridiculous and untrue stories is not ethical at all.”

What are your thoughts on Bipashu Basu challenging anyone to prove that it was her having a dirty telephonic conversation with politician Amar Singh? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Jawan: Allu Arjun Finally Making His Bollywood Debut, To Join Shah Rukh Khan Starrer In A Cameo After Thalapathy Vijay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News