Bipasha Basu is currently embracing the most wonderful phase of her life, motherhood. She welcomed her baby girl ‘Devi’ a few months ago along with husband and actor Karan Singh Grover and this was the first time the couple stepped out for a dinner date after a long time. Both Bipasha and Karan went to a restaurant in Bandra and now netizens are body-shaming her for her post pregnancy body on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Bipasha is quite popular on social media and especially Instagram with over 12 million followers. The actress also happens to be quite active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, both Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover twinned in black for their Valentine’s Day date. Bipasha wore a black shirt dress which came with white detailing and she paired it with matching heels. The actress completed the look with a red coloured sling bag.

Karan Singh grover on the other hand wore a black shirt and pants and looked dapper as usual in it. Instant Bollywood shared the video on his official Instagram, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Tampu jasi ho gi ya to😂😂”

Another user commented, “Moti ho gayi hai.”

A third user commented, “Jaldi jaldi mai pant pehnana bhool gyi bechari😆”

There were also positive comments on the video, one user commented, “She looks beautiful 😍.”

Another user commented, “I want to see her again in movies…..”

A third user commented, “Bipasha looking cute after gaining weight.”

What are your thoughts on Bipasha Basu getting trolled for her post pregnancy body on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Dhoom Had More Budget For Bikes Than Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Was A Manmohan Desai Meets Michael Bay Idea Says YRF’s Aditya Chopra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News