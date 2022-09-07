Bipasha Basu’s thriller romantic movie Jism was one of the most well-known and popular movies in 2003. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance in the movie. Talking about the same when asked if actress Ameesha Patel could replace her in the movie, Bipasha thought otherwise.

Jism was released on 17th January 2003 and was directed by Amit Saxena. The movie starred Bipasha alongside John Abraham and Gulshan Grover.

Well, it was during an old episode of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, back in 2005 when Bipasha Basu talked about Jism and how Ameesha Patel was not fit for the role in the movie. It was noted that Bipasha was seen alongside Lara Dutta on the show. Bipasha said, “I read an interview where she (Ameesha Patel) has gone on to say that she would never do a role like in Jism, because her grandmother wouldn’t approve of it.”

Bipasha Basu continued by saying that Ameesha lacks the physic to carry out a role in Jism. The actress also went on to call Ameesha petite and small in physicality. Bipasha said, “Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry out a Jism, to be very honest. (Lara laughs). You need a woman, a full package for the role. She’s too petite, too small. Her whole is wrong, she would not fit a Jism.”

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in Alone back in 2015. The movie was released on 16th January and was directed by Bhushan Patel. The movie starred Bipasha in a dual role alongside Karan Singh Grover, Zakir Hussain and many others.

On the other hand, Ameesha’s last Bollywood hit was Race 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez was Race 2. The movie came out in cinemas on 25th January 2013 and was directed by Mustan Burmawalla, and Abbas Burmawalla.

