Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. The actor has been receiving multiple offers and line up of films. A few days ago, Aashiqui 3 was announced starring Kartik in the lead. The film is helmed by Anurag Basu.

Ever since the film was announced, fans were excited over the third instalment of the franchise. Mahesh Bhatt’s banner Vishesh Films produced both Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2- which were a blockbuster at the box office. The chemistry between the lead actors Rahul Roy-Anu Aggarwal and Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor was well received by the audience.

Some reports claimed that TV actress Jennifer Winget will star as the female lead in the film romancing Kartik Aaryan. The rumours spread like wildfire on the internet. However, filmmaker Anurag Basu denied the rumours of casting and said it would be locked later on.

The spokesperson of Bhushan Kumar’s T Series also issued a statement reacting to the rumours. The statement read, “There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible.”

As Jennifer Winget is out of the picture, fans have been asking the makers to cast Shraddha Kapoor again in the third instalment of the popular franchise. However, it seems the makers have a different plan. If the Bollywood Life report is to be believed, the makers are on the lookout for a fresh face to cast opposite Kartik preferably who is actually hot in modelling and ad circuit.

This is not the first time that the makers are introducing a fresh face to the franchise. In fact, the Aashiqui franchise is known for having new and relatively new faces. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal had made their debut with Aashiqui; Aashiqui 2 was Shraddha’s third film and Aditya’s first film as a lead (earlier he played supporting roles in a few films).

