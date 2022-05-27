Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is breaking some insane number of records at the box office. While many thought the film wouldn’t work, the Anees Bazmee directorial silenced every troll with its massive success. Now, the film producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have some exciting news for the fans.

Well, the exciting scoop also talks about Shahid Kapoor’s superhit film Kabir Singh. Read on to know what it’s all about.

According to recent reports, Producer Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have confirmed that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise will be taken forward. They also revealed that Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh will also be turned into a franchise.

Yes, you have read that right. During their conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kabir Singh producer, Bhushan Kumar said, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. ”

“We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time,” added the producers while talking about the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Producer Murad also stated that he would love it if Bhushan was all game to make Aashiqui 3 soon.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film managed to collect Rs 14.11 crores on opening day and raked up Rs 55.96 crores during the weekend. The Kartik Aaryan starrer indeed is a massive hit at the box office. Whereas, Kabir Singh which was the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, also did wonders at the box office.

Would you love to see Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

