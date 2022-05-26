Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Launching KRK's Biography On Twitter, Netizens Ask Him His 'Majburi' For Doing So
Amitabh Bachchan Trolled For Launching KRK’s Biography On Twitter(Pic Credit: Facebook)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. From Instagram to Twitter, the actor is usually active, sharing posts with his fans and even interacting with them. However, Bachchan’s recent tweet has not settled well with the netizens, and the reason for this is KRK and his biography.

For the unversed, Kamaal R Khan urf KRK is one of the most notorious self-claimed critics of Bollywood, who usually is seen taking digs at other B-town members.

Recently, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet has been receiving quite some flakes it’s way, as in his recent tweet, the actor had launched and promoted the self-proclaimed critic KRK’s biography titled ‘Controversial KRK’.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan introduced KRK’s biography titled the ‘Controversial KRK, tho hai fans. His tweet simply read, “T 4296 – #KRK”.

Lauding this sweet gesture by the veteran actor, Kamaal retweeted the actor’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much sir @SrBachchan!”

Amitabh’s fans were left shocked and just had one question why did the actor promote the self-proclaimed critic’s biography. Taking it to their respective Twitter handle, netizens bashed the Runway 34 actor for doing so.

Here are some tweets, check them out below:

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on big screens with his recently released film Runway 34. The film also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. The veteran actor was also seen in the sports drama Jhund, which received quite some positive responses from the critics. Unlike Runway 34, which failed to impress the audience with its intriguing storyline.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan promoting Kamaal R Khan’s biography, ‘controversial KRK’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

