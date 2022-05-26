Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. From Instagram to Twitter, the actor is usually active, sharing posts with his fans and even interacting with them. However, Bachchan’s recent tweet has not settled well with the netizens, and the reason for this is KRK and his biography.

For the unversed, Kamaal R Khan urf KRK is one of the most notorious self-claimed critics of Bollywood, who usually is seen taking digs at other B-town members.

Recently, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet has been receiving quite some flakes it’s way, as in his recent tweet, the actor had launched and promoted the self-proclaimed critic KRK’s biography titled ‘Controversial KRK’.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan introduced KRK’s biography titled the ‘Controversial KRK, tho hai fans. His tweet simply read, “T 4296 – #KRK”.

Lauding this sweet gesture by the veteran actor, Kamaal retweeted the actor’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much sir @SrBachchan!”

Amitabh’s fans were left shocked and just had one question why did the actor promote the self-proclaimed critic’s biography. Taking it to their respective Twitter handle, netizens bashed the Runway 34 actor for doing so.

Here are some tweets, check them out below:

What sort of pressures made you promote him. Bad days ahead or scared of his comments on your movies — VB (@VB6519) May 26, 2022

Sir, isse badiya to kayam churan ki add kar lete 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mohit Gulati 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) May 26, 2022

Cancer yukt kamla pasand se pet nahi bhara ki Tatti bechne aa gaye? — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) May 26, 2022

How much you received for this paid tweet sir ??? — Yogesh Kumar (@yogeshjangir82) May 25, 2022

Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan

Sab khatam kar diya 😭😭 — ☘️🍀 (@misiri00) May 25, 2022

Is Bachchan sb’s account hacked? I believe so. Because this doesn’t look like his tweet. — Nidhi Taneja (@NidhiTanejaa) May 25, 2022

Every fan of Amitabh Bachchan after seeing this post pic.twitter.com/GDyXoP5Pax — Indian Political Report (@IPR_IND) May 25, 2022

Thanks sir, will use it as toilet paper. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 25, 2022

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on big screens with his recently released film Runway 34. The film also starred Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. The veteran actor was also seen in the sports drama Jhund, which received quite some positive responses from the critics. Unlike Runway 34, which failed to impress the audience with its intriguing storyline.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan promoting Kamaal R Khan’s biography, ‘controversial KRK’? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

