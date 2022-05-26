Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday in the grandest way possible. The filmmaker hosted a lavish bash for himself where he invited his close friends from the industry. To make their presence felt, Bollywood celebs dazzled on the red carpet putting their best fashion foot forward. While fans couldn’t stop drooling over their oh-so-glam looks, others can’t help and spot exes like Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan amongst others coming together under one roof.

Last night, apart from many couples, we also spotted some exes coming together to celebrate KJo’s big day.

Though some couples arrived at different times fans wanted to know what all happened between them when they entered and enjoyed themselves under one roof. As we all know Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a cordial relationship. Soon after tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina dashed off to the sets of Tiger 3 to complete the schedule. Now the latest report has revealed what all happened between Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

A Bollywoodlife report read, “Ranbir Kapoor was busy with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji. The chocolate boy was having a ball of a time with his close people and he did not go and meet Katrina Kaif. While Salman Khan entered the studios in his style and smiled at Katrina. He also nodded seeing her in his statement style. The actors share a good friendship and have been creating magic on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. There was no uncomfortable or embarrassing situation as such at Karan’s party. Even Katrina was busy with her husband Vicky and other industry friends.”

Well, this was about exes! Speaking about new lovebirds, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, the duo was seen roaming in the party holding hands and not leaving each other’s side even for a minute.

A while back we told you that Hrithik Roshan introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend to his industry friends. A source revealed to India Today, ““Hrithik introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan’s birthday bash. The couple didn’t leave each other’s side and were holding hands throughout the party. Saba and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne exchanged pleasantries at the party. All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne.”

Coming back to the celebrities in question, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 which is slated for Eid 2023 release. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has a couple of interesting lineup of films. The actor will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. He also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, untitled Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor and Shamshera with Vaanu Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

