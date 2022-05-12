The summer of 2022 was no less than a roller coaster for the Bollywood as well as Tollywood industry, in terms of film releases and box office collections. Even though 2022 is not far from over, the latest reports now claim that from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is now aiming at May 2023 releases.

Yes, you read that right. Even before summer 2022 ends, the line-up list for films releasing next summer, that’s around April-May 2023, is now out and it’s pretty exciting!

Firstly let’s start with the films that are aiming for an April 2023 release. According to reports by ETimes, Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari who’s known for movies like Chhichhore, Bhoothnath Returns, Dangal, and Chillar Party, is now working on his next project titled ‘Bawaal’, which will star actor Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The reports claim that the film is eyeing an April 7, 2023 release. The next in line is south superstar Prabhas’ upcoming gangster-thriller Salaar. It’s said that the film’s makers are choosing an April 14, release.

Woah! looks like our 2023 Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti weekend plans are all set! Now that April is done, May is no less than a banger for the fans. Salman Khan fans, here’s some exciting news for you. According to the same reports, it’s been said that Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif is all set to release in May 2023. The film also holds a special surprise for the fans with Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in it. The third part of Tiger reportedly will see Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Now, next comes Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.

The sequel to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise is said to be aiming for an end of May 2023 release, as per reports.

From Tiger 3 to Pushpa: The Rule, which one are you eagerly waiting for!

