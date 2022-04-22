Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are very good friends. The two share a great bond for years. So much so, that they even started a secret club ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ and got in trouble with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Scroll down to know more about what happened.

Back in 2016, Katrina Kaif appeared on Koffee With Karan with Anushka Sharma and revealed one of many unknown stories about the two actors. She went on to reveal how both stars formed a club named ‘I hate Katrina’ with only two members in it.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was initially hesitant about revealing the hilarious bit of information but after Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma insisted, she went on revealing the incident. Kaif said, “Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor met me when I was 17. Me, Salman Khan, Varun, Arjun, and a few of us were walking on the bandstand. Varun was kind of checking me out. I like to say things like this but he was, ok. So basically, he got into trouble.”

When Karan asked “With whom, Salman?,” Katrina said, “Yes, he was kind of pulled up on it. After that Varun and Arjun actually got a club and they named it ‘I hate Katrina’. It was a hate club for me and they just hated me. Why they hated me, I don’t know. I was just walking, minding my own business. They were behind me that’s their problem.”

Katrina Kaif then also added that it was Varun Dhawan who started the club and don’t know why Arjun Kapoor joined the club. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bhediya which is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film will also see Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with Janhvi Kapoor and Flora Saini reprising their roles from the previous instalments Roohi and Stree. He will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s comedy film Jug Jug Jiyo.

