Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines since 2017. The two are often spotted in around the city and has been giving couple goals to all the Millenials with their PDAs. Their marriage in the offing is also making headlines.

While she may have finally found the love of her life there was a time when the talented actress was linked up with a number of celebrities. Few names held some truth whereas few others were nothing more than friends for the actress. So let’s take a look at the 5 men apart from Ranbir that Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was linked with.

Ali Dadarkar

Ali Dadarkar and Alia Bhatt have been childhood friends. Reportedly, the two dated before Alia made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. ETimes reports also stated that the actress’ former boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also had a tiff with her when Ali Dadarkar wanted her back. The alleged incident happened when Siddharth and Alia were dating.

Arsalaan

The Brahmastra actress had once confessed that Arsalaan was her first boyfriend during a conversation with Neha Dhupia’s talk show #NofilterwithNeha. She said, Yes, Arsalaan was my first boyfriend. He was sweet and also very possessive…wanted me to wear kurta and jeans constantly. I follow him on Snapchat and he is always in the gym. He is doing graphic designing….he is happy.”

Kavin Mittal

Alia Bhatt made headlines for her alleged closeness to Hike Messenger founder Kavin Mittal. It was after her break up with Siddharth Malhotra and before dating Ranbir Kapoor. Kavin, who is the son of billionaire Sunil Mittal, met Alia for the first time at World Economic Forum. A report from mid-day claimed, “They want to take time to let their friendship evolve. Given their commitments, they see little of each other. But it’s certainly a friendship that can go a long way.”

Varun Dhawan

It is well known that Dear Zindagi actress and Varun Dhawan have worked together multiple times. They even share a great bond of friendship. However, several reports alleged that they are dating. The rumours were blown to such an extent that they even said on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan that they wouldn’t like to dine together with better halves and each other.

Sidharth Malhotra

While Alia Bhatt and Sidharth knew each other before but their romance blossomed on sets of their film Kapoor & Sons. However, their relationship did not last long and called it quits. They even spoke about their breakup publicly.

