Ranveer Singh is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood who has impressed us in movies as the sole male lead (Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Gully Boy, Ram-Leela) and alongside other actors (Dil Dhadakne Do, Gunday, Padmaavat). The actor, who was recently in London where he attended the Premiere League Football, interacted with his fans on social and it was a really interesting session.

Advertisement

While the 83 actor was asked about missing wifey Deepika Padukone while in Great Britain, many other fans asked him about his upcoming projects as well as if he will collab with some big stars of Bollywood. Which actors did they have in mind for RS to work with? Well, none other than Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Here’s how he answered them.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh undoubtedly feature as top stars in Bollywood, but besides an episode of them together on Koffee With Karan, these two powerhouse performers have never shared screen space in a film. So is Singh open to acting with him? On being asked “When are you working with RK (Ranbir Kapoor) in a single movie” the Paadmavat actor replied, “Have been trying for years! Wouldn’t it just be kick*ss”

Well, now that’s a film we would all be waiting for.

The next star fans are eager for Ranveer Singh to collab with is Shah Rukh Khan. On being asked by a fan, “When can we see you and SRK together onscreen,” Ranveer Singh replied, “Aha! Manifest It!” He also added a magic wand and some sparkles to it. We really wish someone out these works some magic and gets a film featuring King Khan and the controversial king of fashion.

Some fans were also interested in knowing “Do you miss your baba Arjun Kapoor.” Replying to them, the Ram-Leela actor answered, “Immensely! I think we need to do a movie together. Babas reloaded.” He also added two skulls in his answer.

These are some interesting collaborations we couldn’t be happier if we get.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen on the silver screen in Kabir Khan’s 83. His upcoming projects included Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files: Viewers Protest For ‘0 Posters’ In The Theatres, Booked Tickets Getting Cancelled, Stalled Screenings, Say ‘Break The Fear’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube