The Kashmir Files is making headlines for all controversial reasons. Right from garnering rave reviews from Kashmiri Pandits to getting mired in controversy, the Anupam Kher led has grabbed a lot of attention. Recently, a few states including Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and others have made it tax-free. But looks like viewers are facing some other issues as well.

Taking to social media, viewers have opened up about facing challenges to watch Kashmir Files and question theatres about the same.

Viewers who had booked their tickets and wanted to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files are complaining about the film’s being stopped at the theatres. Recently a user took to Facebook and posted a video where he’s seen reprimanding the INOX manager for putting no posters of the film inside the theatre. A Twitterati also claimed that PVR switched off the AC deliberately and stopped the screening of the film. That apart, after making it tax-free in Haryana, viewers’ tickets were cancelled.

https://www.facebook.com/sunildubey26/videos/536112874473322/?extid=WA-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&ref=sharing

A user wrote, “I think someone from ur side need to approach all single screen digital cinema hall association, because someone is stopping them to screen the kashmir files. We people are traveling 70 -100km to watch in multiplex.”

I think someone from ur side need to approach all single screen digital cinema hall association, because someone is stopping them to screen the kashmir files. We people are traveling 70 -100km to watch in multiplex. — Pet coke (@petcoke7) March 15, 2022

Another wrote, “Kashmir files screening in Kerala . Started screening of the movie with 2 theaters only. Shame on theaters owners you are acting as part to divide the audience too. Break the fear. Entertainment media theaters shouldn’t be biased. People got rights to watch what they wanted to”

Theatres are purposely switching off ac and asking the people to take refund during screening of Kashmir Files. pic.twitter.com/I9HBkHRdUj — Mariner (@Pankaj300698) March 15, 2022

Kashmir files screening in Kerala

Started screening of the movie with 2 theaters only

Shame on theaters owners you are acting as part to divide the audience too

Break the fear.

Entertainment media theaters shouldn't be biased

People got rights to watch what they wanted to — Sasi Vasudevannair (@SasiVasudevann1) March 15, 2022

We heard PVR saket Delhi stopped screening of this movie by give a lame excuse of AC failure. For sure PVR group Ajay Bijli is influenced either by Leftists, Government or from Who are they? they need to be EXPOSED. Food for thought. https://t.co/kfPTQWOIBr — Natraj (@Ravinder_Jalali) March 15, 2022

10:30 pm show in Inox multiplex in Vadodara.. after movie played for 30 mins , voice got muted, then screening was stopped, theatre told that show can't be continued bcoz of technical fault. viewers say theatre mgmt also refused refund, so viewers called police pic.twitter.com/pea7Mhrmj7 — swaraj se badhkar kya ! (@dharmasarvopari) March 14, 2022

@_PVRCinemas are a fraud people. They are not giving Tax exemption on Ticket for The Kashmir Files even though Haryana Govt has exempted the film from entertainment tax from day one. We have paid full amount and they will claim refund from Govt and will not refund the money to us — Om Prakash Sharma (@ghooggoo) March 15, 2022

Recently, we brought you a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the film during his BJP Parliamentary meeting. In his speech, he said, “The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it. So they are trying to hide it as much as they can.”

The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar among others, is inching closer to the 50 crore mark as it has already collected Rs 47 crore in 4 days.

