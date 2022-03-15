Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files was released last week and is already breaking records at the box office. The film has also become a topic of discussion on the internet. Actors like Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar hailed the film.

The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi. Amidst the growing debate over the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Agnihotri’s old tweet resurfaced.

Vivek Agnihotri’s 2012 tweet shows him praying in front of the Jama Masjid. Sharing the picture, the filmmaker had captioned it, “At Jama masjid. #Freedom.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Here are some of netizens reaction to his old tweet:

You were feeling safe in India till 2012 at the Muslim worship place in Jama Masjid. Now your Hinduism boiled blood coming out. Mr. @vivekagnihotri are you not feeling safe in India? Can you make a movie on Gujrat Pogrom, Muzaffarnagar, Malegaon, Delhi Riots and Kolkata etc? https://t.co/vUccbeP0xW — Akhlak Ahmad Khan (اخلاق احمد خان) 🇮🇳 (@aakhan_IT) March 14, 2022

I saw trailer of his film. It has been seen that Muslims cry for freedom. They shot azadi azadi in that film. And Vivek Agnihotri also took Azadi(freedom) photo few years ago in Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/T3nBepJ8Xu — ShivBam ( Twiit Silenced) (@ShivBam7) March 8, 2022

The Kashmir Files is roaring at the box office ever since it was released last week. The film is on its way to the Rs 50 crore mark, has been declared tax-free in several BJP-ruled states.

Vivek Agnihotri, following the success of the film, has assured that a web series will be made on the subject. Talking to news agency PTI, he said, “We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories… We are thinking about it… We will come out with a series.”

Moreover, Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering in Lok Sabha asked for tax exemption for the film The Kashmir Files. Reportedly, he said, “The film is exposing a bitter truth and hence, it should be exempted from the tax.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the movie’s critics. As per the NDTV report, he said, “Those who think that this film is not right should make their own film. Who’s stopping them? But they are surprised that the truth that they kept hidden for so many years is not coming out. Those who live for the truth have a responsibility to stand with the truth at such a time.”

