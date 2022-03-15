Vivek Agnihotri’s latest release The Kashmir Files has created quite a stir in the ecosystem. The film which is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has been garnering rave reviews from Kashmiri Pandits and critics as well. After his recent meeting with the makers of The Kashmir Files- director Vivek Agnihotri, wife Pallavi Joshi and producer Abhishek Agarwal, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has now showered praises on the film.

During his latest BJP Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi lauded the film and urged everyone to watch it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted the haters of The Kashmir Files and said that the truth was suppressed for years and now someone has shown the courage to show it. A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding the film during the BJP Parliamentary meeting has surfaced and it has gone viral and how.

In the video, he’s heard saying, “As you are witnessing, The Kashmir Files has become a hot topic. The entire gang, which raises flag of freedom of expression, is freaking out today and are unable to digest reality. Despite lauding the film for showing truth and its art, the entire ecosystem is trying to discredit the film. Somebody has shown the courage to show the reality.”

Watch the video below:

“The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it. So they are trying to hide it as much as they can,” PM Narendra Modi added.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is doing wonders at the box office. The film’s total box-office collections of 4 days have crossed Rs 47 cr and will soon cross the 50 crore mark. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial starring Anupam Kher, Bhasha Sumbli, Mithun Chakraborty and others, is on the verge of becoming a blockbuster.

