Raj Kundra has been in the news ever since his name appeared in the p*rnography case last year. He was even behind the bars for quite a long time and is currently out on jail. The businessman along with his family, including Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, visited the theatres to watch The Batman. But his masked avatar like Kanye West has got the internet talking. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are the trend-setters of fully hidden faces. The reality star has even pulled it off at red carpet events and totally nailed it. It seems Shilpa Shetty’s husband has taken inspiration and applied it for his latest outing.

Yesterday, Raj Kundra wore a black hoodie that was zipped up in a way that it hid his entire face. Just not that, he even donned a pair of sunglasses with it. The businessman had reportedly visited the theatres last night to watch The Batman. Even Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were spotted at the same place yesterday, so it seems it was a family plan!

Videos of Raj Kundra entering the theatre hall are viral all over. He leaves his car and even turns around for the paps to flaunt his look before he enters the theatre premises. Netizens have funny reactions and some have even dragged his p*rn case to the entire scenario.

A user wrote, “Asie kaam karte hi q ho jo muh chupna pade”

“Ye to muh dikhane ke layak nahi raha,” another trolled.

“Kaam esa karega to muh to chupana hi pdega na,” another joked.

A user wrote, “When “muh dikhaane layak nhi bacha” turns into an outfit”

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What is your take on the look pulled off by Raj Kundra?

