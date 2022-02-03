Bollywood’s power couple – Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra – recently went through a rough patch in their personal life, when the latter was in the custody. For the unversed, Raj Kundra got embroiled in a controversy when his name popped up in an adult film racket case. On July 19, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody till July 23. However, he walked out of jail in early September.

Ever since Raj stayed away from the limelight. However, the businessman was recently snapped at his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash following which he was trolled along with his actress/wife.

After having a gala time at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were snapped leaving the venue holding hands. Soon after the video of them walking hand-in-hand surfaced on the web, netizens trolled them. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Paise Mei badi taqat hoti hai re bhaiyyaa…in amiron ke liye jail Jana Shaan ki baat hai…bloody dirty people,” while another said, “I hate Raj Kundra. Usne mujhe abhi tak link nahi diya..” A user even mocked him and said, “Raj Kundra is my idol I want to make p*rn films like him.” One of the users came out in his support and said, “Guys, he is proven innocent! Stop claiming him of those terms..”

Readout a few more comments below:

For Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash, Shilpa picked an orange strappy middle slit dress which she paired with pointed-toe heels. Letting her wavy hair down, she rounded off her look with, minimal accessories. a silver sling bag and oversized sunglasses. Raj, on the other hand, kept it cool and casual with a denim jacket with a black round-neck t-shirt underneath paired with dark blue denim pants and shiny canvas shoes

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Kashmera Shah, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai among others were snapped at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash.

