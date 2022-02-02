Shamita Shetty has become the talk of the town after recently coming out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress is presently resting and having some quality time with her family. As she celebrates her birthday today, she has decided to open up on her views on bother-in-law, Raj Kundra’s p*rn controversy case, the actress also opened up on how she felt about leaving her sister, Shilpa Shetty during her tough times.

Shamita has gone on to earn massive following and attention after spending three months in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Before this, the actress was also featured in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar.

Well, coming back to the topic, Shamita Shetty recently talked about how bad she felt for leaving sister Shilpa Shetty alone during her tough time. It is to be noted that Shamita when inside the house during the time when her brother-in-law Raj Kundra was arrested in the p*rn controversy case.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, Shamita Shetty said, “I feel really sad that I could not be a part of this difficult time with Shilpa. I would have loved to be there with her because I remember when I was in the OTT show I was extremely worried about her and didn’t know what was happening. I wanted to know what was happening because we are very close. But we have always emerged stronger with every hurdle, everything that’s thrown at us, and she has also emerged stronger. So I am proud of her”.

Along with this during the conversation, the actress also went on to open up about how she felt being trolled for taking the opportunity of featuring in Bigg Boss during her family was going through rough times. She said, “I had nothing to do with the incident, which was rather unfair. So I thought I might as well just go in. Also at a time when you know people are sitting at home with no work because of Covid, I didn’t want to disrespect the work that was coming my way and I wanted to make that money. That’s why I chose to go in.”

Do you think Shamita Shetty did the right thing by leaving sister Shilpa Shetty alone during Raj Kundra’s p*rn controversy case? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

