Greek God Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines owing to his personal life. Ever since the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara actor was snapped hand-in-hand with a mystery girl, named Saba Azad, he’s all over the web for all the controversial reasons. Soon after their pictures surfaced on the web, rumours of their love affair spread like wildfire. As Hrithik and Saba are yet to confirm or deny the same, here’s an interesting scoop about Saba.

Not many know, before Hrithik, Saba was in a live-in relationship with legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah. Yes, that’s true! Well, these are not mere rumours, an old interview of Imaad revealing the same has surfaced once again on the web. In 2013, Imaad had confirmed to a news portal that he and Saba were dating and they were in a live-in relationship. However, after being together for 7 years, they part ways in 2020.

Spilling the beans on the same Imaad had told Times Of India, “It’s true. Saba Azad and I have moved in. That’s how we get to work together. We ran into each other while working on a play. With all the rehearsing stuff, we did end up spending a lot of time together. One day I heard her singing randomly with friends, it was a nice jam session. Her voice stood out from everything in the room. It was so striking. Saba has an amazingly soulful and versatile voice.”

Adding further, “It is great to find a partner who has the same wavelength as you. Our interests are similar and because of that, an understanding is formed. Imaad and I are old junkies.”

Meanwhile, a report in India Today had revealed how these two met. A source had revealed to the portal, “Hrithik Roshan and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.”

