Hrithik Roshan who separated from his wife Sussanne Khan back in 2014 has been creating a lot of buzz, lately. The Krrish star is making headlines for his alleged link-up rumour with Saba Azad. The two were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai last week which sparked dating speculation. Now a source close to the two artistes spilled some beans about their equation and how they met.

For those who don’t know, Azad is an actress and a musician. She made her Bollywood debut as one of the leads in a 2008 Indie film titled Dil Kabaddi. In the past, the artiste has also featured in several TV commercials, while she was last seen in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq. On the other hand, even after their divorce, Roshan and Khan share a cordial relationship as they also co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Meanwhile, an insider close to Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad opened about how they actually met. The source even claimed that the two discussed some work-related stuff during their recent meeting.

Spilling the beans about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s alleged relationship, a source told India Today, “Hrithik and Saba first met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. After their first meeting, Hrithik and Saba stayed in touch and met recently for dinner. The duo discussed their work over dinner.”

An earlier report by Mid-Day had claimed that the news about two actors coming together not just shocked the netizens but their friends were also surprised. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments,” revealed the same source.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He’s also working on Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Krrish 4. While Saba Azad will be next seen in the Sony LIV series Rocket Boys, which will premiere on February 4.

