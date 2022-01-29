Hrithik Roshan has left social media surprised. The greek god was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai last night with a mystery girl and the internet is going gaga over it. Well, it seems like netizens have finally solved this mystery and know who it was with Hrithik last night covering her face with a mask. Well, she’s a known name in the OTT world and you might have seen her quite a few times already. Any guesses?

Advertisement

Hrithik has been single ever since he announced his divorce with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The ex-couple have been co-parenting their two kids named Hridaan and Hrehaan. And now, the War actor was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a mystery woman which has left the internet in frenzy and are you also wondering who this woman is?

Advertisement

Well, it is none other than Saba Azad. Yes, you heard that right. Hrithik Roshan was walking hand-in-hand with Saba and netizens can’t keep it calm as they’ve been guessing and commenting on their video on social media.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Saza Azad’s video here:

Was it any easier for you to guess this time? Haha.

Reacting to Hrithik Roshan’s video, a user commented, “Saba azad.” Another user commented, “He is with @sabazad 🔥.” A third user commented, “She’s Saba Azad (with) Pashmina and Sunaina. They follow her on Insta and vice versa.”

The video is going crazy viral on social media and fans are excited to know if Hrithik and Saba are dating. However both the actors aren’t yet following each other on social media.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan walking hand-in-hand with Saba Azad in a viral video? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Spy Universe’ Union With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan To Be ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moment & Happen After War 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube