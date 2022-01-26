Some movies don’t work well at the box office, but the leading pairs make a mark in our hearts. One such film was Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon ft Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film remained debatable as far as the validation is concerned, but the duo definitely won hearts with their sizzling chemistry. Is the magic going to be recreated?

As most know, Hrithik and Bebo were last seen in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. The duo had previously worked on multiple films together including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Fans loved their pairing and many often wondered why the on-screen pair was collaborating again.

Looks like the wishes are finally coming true. As per Bollywood Life, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have been offered an exciting project together. “Hrithik and Kareena both have been approached for a film together by a renowned filmmaker and it will be produced by Junglee Pictures. The title of the film is Ulaj and the film is under a very initial process. In fact, the filmmaker will be meeting Bebo in a few days for a script reading and will only then finalise everything,” reveals a source close to the development.

The report adds, “While Hrithik is yet to give this nod on his availability. If these two stars will say ‘yes’ only then the producer will start the process of budgeting. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But nothing is concrete now.”

Let’s just hope Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan like the script and sign the project!

On the professional front, Bebo will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Hrithik has a couple of projects including Vikram Vedha remake, Fighter amongst others in the pipeline.

