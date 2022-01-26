Salman Khan turned 56-year-old a while ago and doesn’t even look a year older than 28. The Radhe actor was spotted in Juhu last night and the video of the same is going crazy viral on social media where fans can’t stop gushing about his ‘swag’ in the comments section. Amid the same, a netizen compared Salman and Prabhas’ age and called the latter ‘much older’ on the internet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Prabhas is 42-year-old and happens to be one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. He has done some remarkable work in Indian cinema including films like Baahubali and Saaho and will be next seen in Adipurush and Salaar which happens to be some of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Now, in a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, Salman Khan was spotted exiting a swanky restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai wearing a black coloured shirt and paired it with matching jeans. While doing so, Salman was mobbed by a sea of fans who just can’t stop saying ‘Bhai Bhai’ to get a picture clicked with the superstar.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Now, as soon as his video was shared online, fans started praising his ‘swag’ and a user commented, “Guys he is 56, i recently saw prabhas pics and he looks much older than Salman, seriously yaar, evergreen hotness.”

There was also a section of social media that didn’t approve of Salman Khan’s choice for not wearing a mask amid the global pandemic and a user commented, “Mask Free Bhai ?” Another user commented, “Corona: Sala Apun ki koi ijjat hi ni hai.” A third user commented, “Mask?”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Prabhas with Salman Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

