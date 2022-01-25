Bollywood actress Adah Sharma made her acting debut with the horror film 1920 in 2008. Since then she has appeared in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2, and Commando 3. Now the actress had shared a fun video from her last trip to the UK but netizens did not take it lightly.

The Bollywood actress tried to do touristy things and visited Windsor Castle. She also shared a video on the Instagram story which was later shared by a paparazzi account. However, her behaviour there has been termed by the netizens as The ‘worst tourist behaviour’.

In the video, Adah Sharma was seen goofing around with a British guard stationed outside the Castle. Standing next to the British Queen’s guard on duty, the actress was seen singing ‘Shake It Like Shammi’ to him. Later when the guard marches off, Adah pretends to be embarrassed and walks away.

Take a look below:

Soon after the video was shared by the pap, netizens began criticizing Adah for “worst tourist behaviour”. One user wrote, “This is really bad…. not funny, unka mazaak nhi bnana chaiye… have some manners,” while another one commented, “Yahi logon ke wajah se indians ko bewakoof samjha jata hai dusre countries me.” A Third user commented, “Stup!d girl. Respect people who are on duty.”

After getting trolled from all corners, Adah Sharma a while ago took to her Instagram account and explained that the video was not shot at Buckingham Palace but at London underground. Reposting the video, the actress wrote, “This video was not shot at Buckingham palace. But yes it is on London ground. Photography was allowed here and this video was shot with full assent taken from all quarters. The tourism campaign team asked me to sing a song.. i chose to sing in hindi. This video was shot pre covid times.”

As a postscript, Adah then also mentioned, “The British ruled our land for almost 200 years. They were large hearted enough to allow an Indian girl to sing a hindi song on their soil(with permissions taken). But it makes me proud to see my own countrymens largeheartedness to stand up so solidly for the British. It shows how seriously we Indians follow ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ❤️❤️ JaiHind ! ❤️”

