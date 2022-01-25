On Sunday (22 January) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave out the most surprising yet amazing news of them welcoming their first child via surrogacy. The couple had taken it to their social media handles to share the delightful news.

Since the news of PeeCee welcoming her newborn hit the media, there are many reports of her dropping out of her most awaited upcoming film Jee Le Zara, doing rounds. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The upcoming movie is said to be the spin-off of the 2011 release Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

As per rumours, Jee Le Zara’s producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were planning on replacing Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film, as PeeCee is now a new mum and would want to focus on her newborn. However, the above-mentioned rumour being true or false was unknown.

Well, it now looks like those rumours were nothing but a hoax. As per Bollywood Life, a source close to the development has claimed that the thought of replacing Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara is not on the cards. The source also explained that the film won’t be much of a hassle for Priyanka as she welcomed her newborn via surrogacy and won’t be facing the natural pregnancy concerns a new mother would expect.

The source also claimed that the film’s producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have a very progressive mindset about motherhood and a woman pursuing her career. While conversing with BL, the source rubbished the rumours of Priyanka Chopra dropping out of the film, by calling it old mentality thought which belonged to the past.

Looks like things are pretty crystal clear now!

Are you excited to see Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

