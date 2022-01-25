Tamil star Dhanush, who was recently in the news owing to his divorce from Aishwarya, made an impressive entry into Bollywood with Aanand L Rai 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Eight years after his debut, the actor was seen in another Hindi flick, the Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan co-starrer Atrangi Re. Now we have interesting news about his next outing in B-Town.

As per a recent report, the Maari actor is all set for his third collab with Rai and this type he won’t be playing a lover boy. Read on to know all about this upcoming untitled film and what more he has in store for the Hindi-speaking audiences.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, the Tamil star is set to collab with the Zero director once more. A source in the know told the portal “Dhanush and Aanand L Rai go down a long way and share a great bond extending beyond just the films. After two successful associations, the director-actor duo is now teaming up for an action-based love story.” The source added that the film will be produced by Aanand L Rai under his banner, Colour Yellow Production.

Talking about Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s association, the person close to the latest development added that the two have been exploring the possibility of a hat-trick. Talking about the project, the insider added, “While he played a lover boy in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, it’s a full-blown commercial avatar for the actor in this film.” The director’s name of this still-untitled film has been kept under wraps for now.

But this is apparently not the only Bollywood outing for the South superstar. The report further stated that Dhanush has signed another big film in Bollywood. A source in the know said, “The actor is clear on balancing it out between Tamil and Hindi films. While he had slowed down in between, he is all gearing up to do multiple Bollywood films going ahead. He has signed a film with a big producer and more details shall follow soon.”

How excited are you to see him onscreen again?

