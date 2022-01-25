Rubina Dilaik’s husband and model Abhinav Shukla, who came into the limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 14, recently revealed that his cousin brother was beaten, stripped naked and is paralysed. Sharing the news on the micro-blogging site, the actor pleaded with Punjab Police to file an FIR and take strict action.

Why the incident happened is still unknown, but the model in his tweet claimed that his cousin is paralysed due to the beating.

Sharing the picture of his cousin on Twitter, Abhinav Shukla wrote, “My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious, stripped naked, left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd.”

My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/Qq4C6zfRmy — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

Soon after Abhinav Shukla shared the news on Twitter, IPS Officer Surendra Lamba responded, “Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind!”

@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts.

Jai Hind ! — Surendra Lamba,IPS (@IPSSLamba) January 23, 2022

Even Punjab Police replied to the tweet and said that they have forwarded the complaint to the local Police and immediate action will be taken.

Soon after his tweet went viral, fans of Abhinav Shukla sent their love, prayers and wished for his cousin’s speedy recovery.

A user wrote, “Ohh my godd !! Hopping his life is out of danger now. I pray godd give him strength to recover soon. And to the Authorities, pls look into this matter. Justice should be done and guilty should be punished severely,” while another wrote, “Praying for his speedy recovery. May justice will be provided soon. Stay strong and fight till the justice is served,” a third user wrote, “Prayers for his speedy recovery.Its so painful to see such things happened but why people so cruel?? Why? God please help him.”

