Kashmera Shah indulged in a Twitter spat yesterday as she took an indirect dig at Bigg Boss 14 couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. The duo didn’t hold themselves back either and clapped right back at her. While fans thought that was the end of it, the war continues! Scroll below for all the details.

The entire war began when Kashmera compared the current season of BB with that of Bigg Boss 14. She shared that the current season is full of energy while last season, viewers only saw contestants doing yoga and eating apples. It was obviously a dig at Rubina and Abhinav as mostly they did the aforementioned acts.

Reacting to the same, Rubina Dilaik had sent love and strength to Kashmera Shah. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla tweeted, “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint….Yoga really helps ! #wasteoftweet”

Now, Kashmera Shah has opened up on the entire matter in a conversation with Times Of India. She said, “I don’t know why they (Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla) reacted. Are they acknowledging that this is all they did, especially Abhinav? Also why did other participants not react? Why only these two?”

She continued, “Why are only these two reacting? Did no one else eat apples in the house? And Mr A Shukla needs to check IMDB before he comments on my achievements. Please introduce him to Google.”

Kashmera Shah also clarified that her reaction was as a viewer and she did not target anybody. Let’s see if Rubina Dilaik or Abhinav Shukla react to her latest statement!

