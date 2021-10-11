Advertisement

Bigg Boss has its loyal base not just in terms of a general audience, but even celebrities! Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Vindu Dara Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee are amongst other stars who watch the show and express their opinions on a regular basis. Actress Kashmera Shah, who is also one of them, has now gotten into a social media war with BB14 couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Read on for details!

Abhinav was really famous for eating apples in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Unlike this season, we saw the makers had to push the contestants with challengers like Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta amongst others to make the show interesting. Kashmera too was one of the challengers and has now taken a dig at BB14 contestants.

Kashmera Shah wrote, “Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15.”

Rubina Dilaik did not hold herself back and quoted Kashmera Shah’s tweet. She wrote, “Sending you love and strength.”

To this, Kashmera even replied, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u.”

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla tweeted, “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps! #wasteoftweet.”

Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu too landed their support to the couple in the comment section.

