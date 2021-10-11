Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the rarest seasons which has been at its peak since Day 1. With contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali – there’s so much of masala to look forward too. But love is already blooming inside the house in the first week itself. Just not that, contestants Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal ended up kissing each other on camera multiple times!

One could see Miesha initially shed tears for Pratik Sehajpal. Many wondered if they had a history in real life. But it looks like the actress moved on pretty quickly towards better things. One could notice her budding chemistry with Ishaan but that soon turned into a romance!

Advertisement

Promos are going viral where Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal could be seen kissing each other. One could hear ‘Bheege Hoth Tere’ playing in the background and many viewers found it cringe. Netizens even bashed the Bigg Boss 15 couple for making the family show ‘vulgar.’

From calling Miesha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgal cringe to calling out Bigg Boss 15 for showcasing the ‘disgusting’ act, Twitter is filled with opinions.

A user wrote, “#BiggBoss15 are you guys becoming #LoveIsland ? Both #leshaanSehgal & #mieshaiyer are so desparate :/ #colorstv I’ve to change the channel immediately since my mother was also watching and was so disgusted after seeing the promo. Please make this stop/don’t show those scenes!”

#BiggBoss15 are you guys becoming #LoveIsland ? Both #leshaanSehgal & #mieshaiyer are so desparate :/ #colorstv I've to change the channel immediately since my mother was also watching and was so disgusted after seeing the promo . Please make this stop/don't show those scenes! — TJ (@__nexttoyou28) October 10, 2021

“@BiggBoss we are not here to watch this cringe. This is a family show, stop showing all this as it gets difficult to watch it on tv. Stop promoting cheap n vulgar stuff! How can people be so fake and do all this within a week. Disappointed!✌ #BiggBoss15 #BB15,” wrote another.

@BiggBoss we are not here to watch this cringe. This is a family show, stop showing all this as it gets difficult to watch it on tv.

Stop promoting cheap n vulgar stuff! How can people be so fake and do all this within a week. Disappointed!✌ #BiggBoss15 #BB15 https://t.co/gxBDJ80ZmP — TejasswiPrakash_FC🧜‍♀️ (@_TejaTroops_) October 10, 2021

A user called out Bigg Boss makers as he wrote, “Where is censor board? Family show ko ashleel show bana diya @ColorsTV ne abe ye america nahi india hai kuchh to sharm karo Colors TV ke andar sanskar naam ka chij hai ki nahi? #BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar.”

Where is censor board?

Family show ko ashleel show bana diya @ColorsTV ne abe ye america nahi india hai kuchh to sharm karo Colors TV ke andar sanskar naam ka chij hai ki nahi?#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar — मोहित सिंह परमार (@MohitParmar21) October 10, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan To Join The ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Trend With Yohani Diloka De Silva

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube