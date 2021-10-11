Advertisement

It’s been over a week, Aryan Khan has been arrested by NCB in a drugs case. In all these days, we saw many trends and counter-trends related to Aryan and his father Shah Rukh Khan. The latest one is quite a disturbing one as he has been termed as ‘Muslim superstar’ by a journalist and it’s now trending at the top in India.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani, a senior journalist and editor, took to Twitter and shared that SRK has been targeted because he is a Muslim. As per her, through Khan, the message is being sent for Muslims to fall in line. The one tag she has given to SRK is creating all the noise as she termed him as a ‘Muslim superstar’.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Aryan Khan case has nothing to do with him consuming drugs but a clear targeting of Shahrukh. Aryan’s basic right of securing bail is being denied in a free country. SRK is undoubtedly the biggest Muslim superstar of our times. ‘Process as punishment’ is a msg to him to fall in line.”

The tweet has received mostly negative reactions as netizens are showing support to Shah Rukh Khan, as he has been unnecessarily dragged in the controversy. One user wrote, “Might even SRK doesn’t consider himself as “MUSLIM Superstar” – His Son Name is Aryan – which is not an islamic name.” Another user wrote, “This ‘Muslim Superstar” was made by his mostly Hindu fans. Your likes never had to say anything about that. But doesn’t matter, keep barking.”

See more reactions:

Arfa is communal . If indian muslim not choose pakistan in muslim country and they choose to live in secular country . So what means of muslim superstar and not indian superstar ? So for muslim communal india make pakistan . And india is for secular . — Shyam tapariya (@shyam_tapariya) October 11, 2021

hold your shit…. inside don’t split anywhere …. In a HINDU majority Nation Who loved & recognised SRK’s acting & made him the biggest Muslim superstar? @khanumarfa @ndtv #AryanKhanArrested #DrugsParty https://t.co/3QuxT6fRjX — Hitz jayalwal🇮🇳 (@jayalwalhitesh) October 11, 2021

Muslim superstar?? Oye aunty pagal hogai hai kya? Dimag main gatar bhari padi hai khali kar .. yedi — AGHORI (जय महाकाली) (@Kisha779) October 11, 2021

One of the person is saying SRK is the "Great Muslim Superstar". Hindu Muslim ki baat kaha se aayi? Ye divide lana zaroori hai? Hindu Superstar Muslim Superstar?#BoycottBollywood — Tannu (@TforSush11) October 11, 2021

Share your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan being called a Muslim superstar by a senior journalist.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Gets A Doppelgänger, Amid Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Her Videos Go Crazy Viral On The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube