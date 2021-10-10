Advertisement

Aryan Khan is sent to 14-day judicial custody by the court and Shah Rukh Khan fans across the globe are praying for the wellbeing of the superstar and his family in this difficult time. Amid Aryan’s arrest, Suhana Khan’s doppelgänger’s videos and pictures are going crazy viral on the internet. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Suhana happens to be Aryan’s younger sister and is currently studying in New York City.

Suhana Khan’s doppelgänger is Isha Jain, who also has an identical twin sister named Ishika Jain. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter and is one of the most popular star kids on social media.

Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. And her doppelgänger Isha Jain happens to be quite popular on the internet too with over 128k followers on Instagram.

Let’s take a look at Isha’s pictures and videos here:

Isn’t Isha Jain actually Suhana Khan’s lookalike? What do you guys think?

Let’s take a look at SRK’s daughter’s pics here:

Suhana Khan’s style at this age is so flawless and chic.

Meanwhile, her brother Aryan Khan is currently held at Arthur road jail in a cruise drug raid case. His bail plea has been rejected multiple times and SRK fans across the world are pouring so much love for the superstar and sticking by his side in this difficult time.

Satish Maneshine is representing Aryan in the cruise drug bust case and has represented A-list celebrities in the past like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and last year Rhea Chakraborty.

