Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in the cruise ship drug raid, alls has not been well for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The actor has not returned to sets since then but that doesn’t mean work has come to a stop there. His body double, Prashant Walde, is at work and is ensuring all that the show is going on.

Recently, Walde got candid about many things, including shooting portions of SRK’s next with Atlee as well as jetting off to Spain for the international schedule of YRF’s Pathan. Read on to know all he had to say.

In a recent conversation with to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan’s body double, Prashant Walde spoke about wrapping up part of Atlee’s next. While stating that for SRK, the show must go on, Walde added, “The shooting of the film with Atlee is going as per plan, and other advertisements work as well. I’ve been shooting these projects for the last 20 days, and that hasn’t changed after recent developments.”

Continuing further, Shah Rukh Khan’s body double said, “Our work has resumed after so many difficulties after the lockdown. For Shah Rukh sir, the show must go on. Whole team from South is here for the shoot of the film. Aur unke kaam ke saath lakhon logon ka rozgaar juda hai, aur yeh SRK sir ko bhi maloom hai. That’s why he hasn’t asked us to stop working, isiliye kaam phele jaise chalu hai.”

Talking about the mood on the set currently, SRK’s body double revealed they are trying to be professional, but they are disturbed from inside. Prashant Walde said, “But for us, he’s always right, and we trust him completely, because we’re able to survive today only because of him.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s body double also spoke about the reports claiming that Pathan’s Spain schedule was in limbo. He said, “We all have got our visas, but don’t know when we will fly out, and whether SRK sir will join us or not. In fact, I don’t know when he’ll get back on the set. But, we’re sure that whatever he decides, will be best for all of us.”

Talking about SRK, recent reports claim that the superstar is deeply disturbed by Aryan Khan’s arrest and has not been sleeping or eating well.

