Bollywood diva and dancing queen Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan had filed for a divorce by mutual consent and after almost two and a half years of their separation, they were granted divorce by the court in 2017.

But have you ever thought about the alimony amount that the diva might have acquired from her ex-beau? well, the amount is just surprising! Read ahead.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 13 years. The couple had gotten hitched after dating for around 5 years. When the duo decided to part ways, it was reported that Malaika demanded 10- 15 crore alimony for divorce settlement with Arbaaz Khan. According to SpotboyE a source close to the duo said, “That’s quite an amount no doubt, but Rs 10 crore minimum is what Malaika wants. And she will not settle for anything lesser”.

It is also to be said that Arbaaz paid Malaika alimony of Rs 15 crore.

However, the online portal then reported that Malaika Arora had refused the news saying it was completely untrue. Also her Lawyer Vandana Shah had rejected to comment on the matter.

Undoubtedly, Alimony is one of the most secretive subjects to be discussed in public.

Malaika’s divorce with Arbaaz was quite of a bumpy ride for her as per the actress itself. In 2019, the actress had featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’ where she spoke about the very mature way to handle a disintegrating relationship.

The diva had told Kareena that such a huge decision was not taken handily. Her loved ones and family asked her to rethink her decision again and again but she knew it was the right thing to do. “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things,” she had said.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have a son called Arhaan. The actress is currently dating Bollywood star, Arjun Kapoor.

