Rekha is one such Bollywood superstar who can be actually defined as a true beauty. She was initially rejected for being overweight and dark complexion, even when she made her Bollywood debut in 1970 film Saawan Bhadon, she was termed both ugly and unattractive.

Although she’s now called an evergreen actress, but before keeping her step into the entertainment industry, her school friends used to mock her when she expressed her wish to become an actor.

During her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Rekha opened up about the influence of Saawan Bhadon’s success on her life when she mentioned her friends. She told Simi, “I was happy as I was getting all the importance and attention. My sisters were very happy too, my mother was very happy. We could buy all the cars and the house.”

Rekha added, “And what’s more, my school friends were really envious because when I would say to them who knows maybe I will be a star tomorrow, and they would say, ‘achha, apni shaqal dekhi hai aaine mein? (Really, have you seen your face in the mirror?)’ and they didn’t know where to look (after my first film was a hit) as they said, ‘Bhanu’s (Bhanurekha) made it after all.'”

Further during the interview, the actress claimed she never intended to become an actress at the age of 13, as she wanted to just get married and settle down. She said, “At that point, all I wanted was to be married and to be loved and to spend the rest of my life with somebody who truly truly truly cared for me and have children. Lots and Lots and lots of children. I wonder why I felt like that then. But that’s what she (Bhanurekha) wanted.”

As of now the actress has been part of some blockbuster films like Silsila, Umrao Jaan, Khubsoorat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Utsav, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and many more, however, in the recent past she has worked in a handful of films like Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Super Nani and had a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shamitabh.

